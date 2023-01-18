Doherty quizzes Taoiseach on prospect of Donohoe taking Dail questions on SIPO

Sinn Féin says the credibility of Minister Paschal Donohoe lies in tatters over his failure to declare election expenses.

The Public Expenditure Minister will make a statement to the Dáil this evening about his declarations to the Standards in Public Office Commission.

He failed to declare payments made to campaign staff by a businessman and use of a commercial van during the 2016 election campaign.

At present, Minister Donahoe has responsibility for SIPO, and arrangements are being made to transfer that responsibility to Finance Minster Michael McGrath.

This afternoon, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty asked the Taoiseach if that means Minister Donahoe could be answering questions about SIPO and ethical issues in the Dail tomorrow……….