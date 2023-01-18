Donegal Deputies hit back at Minister Donohoe as he makes Dail statement

There was much ruckus in the Dail this evening following a statement from Minister Paschal Donohoe in relation to the incorrect filing of election expenses.

The Public Expenditure Minister says he didn’t know campaigners were paid for working for him during the 2016 election.

As Minister Donohoe attempted to respond to questions raised by Deputies, he was interrupted by interjections from Donegal Deputies Padraig MacLochlainn and Pearse Doherty.

Deputy MacLochlainn said the Minister’s response was an ’embarrassment to democracy’: