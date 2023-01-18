Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Donegal Motor Club to host Rally Open Day

Alastair Fisher. Photo Kevin Glendinning

Donegal Motor Club are hosting an open day this Sunday 22nd January in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny from 12noon to 6pm.

The event will show the running of a rally and what’s involved for those who want to be part in the set up side of the sport.

All the elements of setting up for a rally and stage will be on show and operational.

If your interested in becoming a time keeper, marshal, radio operator or be involved in IT support in rallying this event will cover everything.

The open day is open to everyone, members and non-members.

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

LUH third most over-crowded hospital in country

18 January 2023
Stephen Donnelly
News, Top Stories

Donnelly believes worst of the flu season is over as Covid and RSV numbers also fall

18 January 2023
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Centre) at today's meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.
News, Audio, Top Stories

People subject to drug related intimidation urged to contact Gardaí

18 January 2023
snow ice weather cold (1)
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann warns cold snap to stay until Friday

18 January 2023
