Donegal Motor Club to host Rally Open Day

Donegal Motor Club are hosting an open day this Sunday 22nd January in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny from 12noon to 6pm.

The event will show the running of a rally and what’s involved for those who want to be part in the set up side of the sport.

All the elements of setting up for a rally and stage will be on show and operational.

If your interested in becoming a time keeper, marshal, radio operator or be involved in IT support in rallying this event will cover everything.

The open day is open to everyone, members and non-members.