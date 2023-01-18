Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donnelly believes worst of the flu season is over as Covid and RSV numbers also fall

The Health Minister says it’s likely that we are past the worst of the winter flu season.

Stephen Donnelly says early indications show cases of RSV and Covid-19 are also starting to decline steadily.

There were 17 patients with Covid 19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital last night. That compares to 28 on Tuesday of last week and 43 the Tuesday before that.

Speaking ahead of today’s Cabinet meeting, Minister Donnelly says the reduction will hopefully ease pressure on the hospital system in the weeks ahead……….

