GRA President says Templemore fitness tests shouldn’t be made easier

The Garda Representative Association says the recruitment process for the force needs to be improved, and there should be no lowering of standards.

Fianna Fail TD Jim O’Callaghan says the fitness test should be made easier after new figures show one in six recent candidates failed the fitness and physical competency tests to enter the Garda college in Templemore.

The GRA says the standard of the fitness test to enter the Garda training college in Templemore shouldn’t be lowered.

Its president, Donegal based Garda Brendan O’Connor says broader improvements are needed in the recruitment process……………