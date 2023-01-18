LUH third most over-crowded hospital in country

Letterkenny University Hospital is the third most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

According to figures from the INMO, Letterkenny University Hospital saw a slight increase in the number of people on trolleys compared to yesterday.

Today, there are 49 people on trolleys in the hospital, 21 of them in the emergency department while yesterday there was 48 people on trolleys.

Nationally, 595 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning.

436 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 159 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.