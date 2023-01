There needs to be a major increase in the resources allocated to the Letterkenny Municipal District during inclement wintry weather, particularly in terms of estates and footpaths.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says yesterday, Letterkenny town centre was extremely quiet because people were not leaving their homes as a result of treacherous footpaths and difficulty leaving their estates.

He’s particularly anxious to see more salt bins distributed and salt and grit provided: