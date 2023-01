As Finn Harps build a squad for next season, one man that wore the blue and white of Harps has decided to hang up the League of Ireland boots.

Mark Timlin has confirmed he is retiring.

The 28 year old Inishowen native had spells at St Patricks Athletic and Derry City before ending his career with Harps.

Timlin signed with Harps in 2017 but his time at the Ballybofey side was heavy hit by injuries.