MEPs are voting on new rules aimed at ensuring kids are better protected against the possible harms of online video gaming.

It follows the publication of a report calling for better parental control tools.

Developers are also being asked to avoid manipulative game design that can lead to addiction, isolation and cyber-harassment.

The Midlands-North-West MEP, Colm Markey, wants more to be done to regulate so called ‘loot boxes’ or virtual items bought online with real-world money…