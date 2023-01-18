Senior HSE officials to hold meeting on future of the NowDoc service

Senior HSE officials in the region are to meet with North West Oireachtas members and Regional Health Forum members on Friday to discuss the future of NoWDOC.

Confirmation of the meeting comes as Donegal County Council prepares to write to the HSE seeking clarification on the future of the service.

Cllr Donal Coyle said it’s important that clarification is given on the status of the Letterkenny base, and also the satellite units in Carndonagh, Derrybeg and Mountcharles.

He says the NoWDOC service is taking a lot of pressure off Letterkenny University Hospital, and any diminution of its services could have a serious knock on effect on the hospital: