Donegal County Council is being urged to erect better signage advising HGVs and large vehicles not to drive down the Market Square in Letterkenny.

Officials say there are two signs in place, but Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says there is a need for earlier signage.

He outlined a recent case where a lorry driver from Northern Ireland got stuck at the top of the square, and only managed with difficulty to get back to the cathedral.

He says the warnings need to be visible sooner………..