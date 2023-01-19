Biggest day in club football beckons for Glen – Malachy O’Rourke & Danny Tallon

Glen are facing into a first ever All Ireland Club Final when they take on Kilmacud Crokes on Sunday at Croke Park.

The Derry champions disposed of Moycullen in the semi final and on route to winning Ulster beat last years All Ireland winners in Kilcoo.

Crokes could to be the sternest challenge yet and Manager Malachy O’Rourke knows they will have to improve on the their semi final performance.

The Glen boss has been trying to keep the build up just like any other game:

Two years ago Glen lost the Derry final to Magherfelt but now find themselves in the biggest game in club football.

Danny Tallon told Michael McMullan the group has come along way since then: