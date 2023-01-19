Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Drop in number of patients on trolleys at LUH

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys

There are currently 35 people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital, a drop of 14 compared to yesterday.

The hospital is the fourth most overcrowded hospital in the country today, with 12 people on trolleys in the emergency department and 23 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Nationally, 527 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

400 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 127 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Top Stories

Letterkenny Argos store to close as company pulls out of Ireland

19 January 2023
Government should use Cuban doctors as part of solution to health crisis – Pringle

19 January 2023
HSE urge people to get booster vaccine as concerns rise over Kraken variant

19 January 2023
Better HGV signage needed at Letterkenny’s Market Square – Kavanagh

19 January 2023
