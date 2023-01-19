Drop in number of patients on trolleys at LUH

There are currently 35 people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital, a drop of 14 compared to yesterday.

The hospital is the fourth most overcrowded hospital in the country today, with 12 people on trolleys in the emergency department and 23 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Nationally, 527 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

400 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 127 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.