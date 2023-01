The Garda Commissioner has confirmed that Gardaí are continuing to liaise with the coroner in a bid to reach a conclusion in the investigation into the Creeslough tragedy.

10 people died following the explosion at a shop in October last.

In the aftermath, the scene remained closed for a number of weeks as Gardaí and other experts from overseas gathered evidence.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says while the outcome is uncertain, they are hopeful they will come to a satisfactory conclusion: