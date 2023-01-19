Government should use Cuban doctors as part of solution to health crisis – Pringle

A Donegal TD has accused the government of failing to take on board a measure which could help alleviate the overcrowding crisis in Irish hospitals.

Speaking during a debate on the crisis in the health service, Deputy Thomas Pringle said he’s written to Minister Stephen Donnelly on a number of occasions suggesting that the government bring doctors into the state from Cuba. It’s a measure, he said, which is being used successfully in a number of European countries.

Deputy Pringle said the situation at Letterkenny University Hospital is catastrophic, with a particularly serious situation on Tuesday of this week…………