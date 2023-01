The Public Expenditure Minister has once again being accused of avoiding answers over his 2016 election expenses.

Minister Paschal Donohoe addressed the Dáil last night, claiming he was unaware postering staff were being paid by Mr. Michael Stone.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn last night labelled Minister Donohoe’s response to fellow Deputies an ’embarrassment to democracy’.

This afternoon, Deputy Pearse Doherty told the Tanaiste that many questions remain unanswered: