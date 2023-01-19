Spencer Road, Derry closed due to collision

Spencer Road in Derry is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
The closure is in place from Victoria Road at the bridge to the traffic lights at Simpson’s Brae.
Motorists are advised to take another route for their journey.
