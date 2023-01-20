Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

ATU Donegal have Sigerson game put back to Sunday

ATU Donegal Gaelic Football Men’s Team.

The round two Sigerson Cup fixture between ATU Donegal and University Ulster has been called off for a fourth time this week with Sunday now the re-fixed date for the crucial clash.

The game, which was to be played in Jordanstown was postponed twice and then fixed for Downings this afternoon (Friday).

The pitch was deemed unplayable this morning and Ballinderry in County Derry was the alternative option with a 3.30pm start but that to was pulled.

A meeting will take place this evening to determine a venue for the game on Sunday.

With both sides having lost their opening games, the winner on Sunday will stay in the qualifying side of competition with the loser making their exit.

