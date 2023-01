In the FAI Intermediate Cup, Cockhill Celtic will fly the Ulster Senior League flag as they make the long trip down to Cork to face Avondale United on Sunday.

The Munster Senior League outfit are multiple winners of this competition.

Despite dominating the Ulster Senior League over the past decade, Cockhill have been unable to go all the way in this competition.

Cockhill manager Gavin Cullen is well aware of the strength of the opposition.