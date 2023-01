Donegal County Council is to review its capacity to grit roads in the vicinity of schools which are not on the roads included in the council’s gritting plan.

The issue was raised by Cllr Michael McBride, who pointed out that one school had lost six days before before Christmas cause the roads leading to it were impassable.

Officials said gritters will do more where possible, but the roads on the gritting routes are the priority.

Cllr McBride believes a resolution can be found………………….