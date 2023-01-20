Drop in patients on trolleys at LUH for second day in a row

For the second day in a row, there has been a big decrease in the number of people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital.

There are currently 20 people on trolleys, eight in the emergency department and 12 on wards elsewhere.

Yesterday there was 35 people awaiting trolleys at LUH, a drop of 15 today.

482 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 367 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 115 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital