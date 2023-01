The HSE has been meeting with elected representatives and members of the Regional Health Forum in light of concerns about the out of hours GP service in Donegal and Leitrim.

At present, it’s operated by NoWDOC, but Carlow based company ‘Caredoc’ is in discussions with the HSE with a view towards taking the service over.

Regional Health Forum Chair Cllr Gerry McMonagle says while no guarantees were given, it was a positive discussion……….