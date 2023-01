It’s claimed houses in West Donegal are now suffering water interruptions on a daily basis due to issues at various water plants in the area.

A months long boil water notice was imposed on the Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant last year while there’s reports of ongoing problems at Ardsbeg Treatment Plant after it was hit by lightning.

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher is seeking an urgent meeting to find a solution to the issues plaguing householders………..