Donegal Ladies began their 2023 National League campaign with a 0-11 to 0-06 defeat to Galway in Tuam.

Susanne White was the top scorer for Maxi Curran’s side scoring five points with Kate Slevin scoring the most in the match with six.

Tommy Devan has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…

After the game Tommy got the thoughts of Donegal boss Maxi Curran…