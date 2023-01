A man in his thirties has been arrested, after a Garda car was set alight in Castlefinn in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At around 4:15am, a Garda car parked at Castlefinn Garda Station was discovered on fire.

No injuries were reported and the fire services were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

A man in his thirties was arrested yesterday afternoon in connection with the incident, and is currently being held at Letterkenny Garda Station.