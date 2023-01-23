32 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH

There were 32 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hosptial this morning, 14 of them on Emergency Department trolleys. In Sligo, the overall figure was 20, with 13 of them in the ED.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 477 patients awaiting beds in Irish hospitals this morning, Letterkenny once again had the fourth highest figure in the country after Limerick, Cork and Galway.

The situation in the ED was one of the focuses of the day of action that took place at the hospital on Saturday.

Donegal man Lucas Meehan, a student nurse at Altnagelvin Hospital said there are courses which would allow nurses assess patients and prescribe medication in some circumstances. That, he said, would help alleviate the situation, but no courses are available north of the Dublin Galway line………..