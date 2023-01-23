Public invited to attend Garda community engagement meetings

The first of three Garda community engagement meetings takes place this evening at Clonleigh Resource Centre in Lifford at 7.30pm.

This is followed by a meeting on Wednesday at The Finn Valley Centre, Stranorlar at 10am, and next Monday at the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny at 7pm.

On this mornings Nine ’til Noon show, Sgt. Paul Wallace urged the public to attend these meetings as the data collected is vital.

He says Donegal has no adjoining district to share resources with, making this information more valuable.