Donegal principal says students’ well-being must be considered in new senior cycle

Donegal School principal Alan Thomspon has raised the need for students mental well being to be taken into serious considerartion when formulating a better senior cycle system.

It’s among the points which have been raised at a National Conference of ETB schools taking place in Sligo.

It comes with many students across the country having started to sit their mock exams in recent days.

The Finn Valley College principal says the new curriculum – which will be rolled out from 2024 – needs to lessen students’ anxiety.