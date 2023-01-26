Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Donegal principal says students’ well-being must be considered in new senior cycle

Donegal School principal Alan Thomspon has raised the need for students mental well being to be taken into serious considerartion when formulating a better senior cycle system.

It’s among the points which have been raised at a National Conference of ETB schools taking place in Sligo.

It comes with many students across the country having started to sit their mock exams in recent days.

The Finn Valley College principal says the new curriculum – which will be rolled out from 2024 – needs to lessen students’ anxiety.

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters out in force tonight again

26 January 2023
central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Buncrana man jailed for raping girlfriend while she slept

26 January 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday January 26th

26 January 2023
Fish
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marine Minister told to listen to fishing community

26 January 2023
