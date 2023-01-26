Gritters out in force tonight again

As temperatures are set to drop to -1 degree tonight, gritters are to be deployed across the county.
The following routes will be gritted from 8pm tonight:
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
LT: Letterkenny Town
BT: Buncrana Town Council
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa