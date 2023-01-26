Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clár sa Charr

Gritters out in force tonight again

As temperatures are set to drop to -1 degree tonight, gritters are to be deployed across the county.

The following routes will be gritted from 8pm tonight:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
LT: Letterkenny Town
BT: Buncrana Town Council
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters out in force tonight again

26 January 2023
central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Buncrana man jailed for raping girlfriend while she slept

26 January 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday January 26th

26 January 2023
Fish
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marine Minister told to listen to fishing community

26 January 2023
