The Marine Minister has been told to listen to what the fishing community is telling him.

Speaking on a motion on Inshore Fishing, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says Minister Charlie McConalogue has a responsibility to act on behalf of fishermen.

The Sinn Fein Marine spokesperson says fishermen right across Donegal are staring out at a resource that they are being denied access to:

In his opening statement, Minister McConalogue says it is an issues close to his heart: