Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

The Score – Brendan Devenney & Tim Moynihan

The Score returns this week ahead of Donegal’s opening clash in the National Football League with Kerry.

Oisin Kelly has been speaking with former Donegal star forward Brendan Devenney and Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan.

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters out in force tonight again

26 January 2023
central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Buncrana man jailed for raping girlfriend while she slept

26 January 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday January 26th

26 January 2023
Fish
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marine Minister told to listen to fishing community

26 January 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

