Soldier to be sentenced today for manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie

A former soldier will be sentenced today for the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in Co. Tyrone 35 years ago.

53-year-old David Holden was found guilty of manslaughter last November, after the judge found he gave a “deliberately false account” of events.

Mr. McAnespie was shot after walking through the border checkpoint at Aughnacloy while on his way to a Gaelic football match.

Grainne Teggart, deputy director of Amnesty International UK, says the family are relieved they have secured justice…………….

luh logo
News, Top Stories

No patients waiting for beds in LUH today

27 January 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Woman in 70s dies in Fermanagh fire

27 January 2023
smallAerial View of Inis Mór, Aran Islands, Co Galway_master
News, Top Stories

Locals call for safety barriers on road by cliff edge

27 January 2023
assessment hub
News, Top Stories

HSE confirms plans for NoWDOC Letterkenny move

27 January 2023
Advertisement

