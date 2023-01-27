Soldier to be sentenced today for manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie

A former soldier will be sentenced today for the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in Co. Tyrone 35 years ago.

53-year-old David Holden was found guilty of manslaughter last November, after the judge found he gave a “deliberately false account” of events.

Mr. McAnespie was shot after walking through the border checkpoint at Aughnacloy while on his way to a Gaelic football match.

Grainne Teggart, deputy director of Amnesty International UK, says the family are relieved they have secured justice…………….