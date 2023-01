Up to 60 new jobs are to be created in Lifford with the reopening of Lifford Greyhound Stadium.

The first race in almost four years will be held at the track on Sunday April 2nd.

The stadium is being rebranded and relaunched with a new tote model to be rolled out there.

General Manager of Lifford Greyhound Stadium Seamus Whyte once fully operational, the stadium will be a huge boost for the locality: