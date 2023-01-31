Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

LUH was the fourth most overcrowded hospital in Ireland during January

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys

Over 11,000 hospital patients were left without beds in Irish hospitals in January.

Letterkenny University Hospital was the fourth most overcrowded hospital in the country over the course of the month.

Nationally, 11,289 admitted patients found themselves without beds in January, up 2,653 on January 2022.

University Hospital Limerick continues to be the worst affected by over-crowding, accounting for 10 per cent of the overall figure, at 1,180.

Cork, Galway, Letterkenny, and St. Vincent’s in Dublin make up the top five – totalling of over 3,000.

That’s in stark contrast with the bottom five – Tullamore, Portlaoise, the National Children’s Hospital, Connolly Hospital, and Waterford – with a combined total of 213.

The INMO says, “a lack of adequate planning has put unnecessary stress on nurses and the patients”, describing January’s figures as “unacceptably high”.

At Letterkenny University Hospital, there were 650 patients without beds over the course of January, 167 down on last year’s figure of 817.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Building
News, Audio, Top Stories

47 houses to be retrofitted in Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal district

31 January 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

LUH was the fourth most overcrowded hospital in Ireland during January

31 January 2023
Mica House 5
News, Top Stories

Defective Blocks Ireland welcomes fast tracking of Donegal homeowners case

31 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Building
News, Audio, Top Stories

47 houses to be retrofitted in Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal district

31 January 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

LUH was the fourth most overcrowded hospital in Ireland during January

31 January 2023
Mica House 5
News, Top Stories

Defective Blocks Ireland welcomes fast tracking of Donegal homeowners case

31 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 January 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue into jeep theft in Cloughfin

31 January 2023
House Key
News, Top Stories

Donegal has one of largest property price increases in country

31 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube