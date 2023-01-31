LUH was the fourth most overcrowded hospital in Ireland during January

Over 11,000 hospital patients were left without beds in Irish hospitals in January.

Letterkenny University Hospital was the fourth most overcrowded hospital in the country over the course of the month.

Nationally, 11,289 admitted patients found themselves without beds in January, up 2,653 on January 2022.

University Hospital Limerick continues to be the worst affected by over-crowding, accounting for 10 per cent of the overall figure, at 1,180.

Cork, Galway, Letterkenny, and St. Vincent’s in Dublin make up the top five – totalling of over 3,000.

That’s in stark contrast with the bottom five – Tullamore, Portlaoise, the National Children’s Hospital, Connolly Hospital, and Waterford – with a combined total of 213.

The INMO says, “a lack of adequate planning has put unnecessary stress on nurses and the patients”, describing January’s figures as “unacceptably high”.

At Letterkenny University Hospital, there were 650 patients without beds over the course of January, 167 down on last year’s figure of 817.