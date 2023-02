Almost 10,000 people are on the live register in Donegal.

There has been a slight fall in the number of people signing on the live register in Ireland.

The seasonally adjusted figure was down 700 to 184,700 in January, when compared to the previous month.

However, when compared to January 2020, there has been an increase of 1,000 people on the live register.

A total of 9,856 people are on the live register in Donegal, the highest figure in the country.