The Finance Minister says a cap can’t be put on how much the State may have to pay in various redress schemes.

Measures across a number of areas including mica, pyrite and apartment defect schemes are likely to cost the State many billions of euro.

It comes as the Government revealed the State has a debt burden of 226 billion euro.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath says despite that, the State has to do the right thing when it comes to redress……..