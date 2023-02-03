Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for NPHET-style approach to accommodating refugees

There’s a call on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to ensure a strong NPHET-style approach to accommodating refugees.

Labour Leader Ivana Bacik’s made the call, saying Government needs to do a lot more proactively to counter the disinformation and myths that are spreading.

It comes after a large anti-immigration protest was held outside Finglas Garda Station in Dublin on Wednesday night.

Deputy Bacik says the Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman shouldn’t be the only one managing the housing of refugees:

