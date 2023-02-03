Canning seeks commitment on provision of houses for people with intellectual disabilites

Donegal County Council is being asked to implement a policy that would guarantee the delivery of 5% of all social houses constructed in the next 5 years for the sole purpose of occupancy of residents with special needs.

Cllr Paul Canning moved a motion saying such units should be tailored to the needs of the person, and include independent living quarters for full-time carers.

Welcoming the motion, Housing Director Patsy Lafferty told members the council is committed to improving and expanding social housing provision for people with disabilities, and is engaged with a number of agencies.

Cllr Canning says there are people with specific needs in every community, and their needs should be met…………

Reply –

The Council is very much committed to improving and expanding social housing provision for people with

disabilities, and is engaged with a range of stakeholders in this regard through a number of fora,

including the Housing & Disability Steering Group. The motion is welcomed and consistent with

discussions at the Steering Group. In many cases, housing accommodation alone is insufficient to

improve the lives of people with a disability, and there is a requirement for a collaborative approach.

Effective interagency co-operation is an essential mechanism in meeting the housing needs and other

required supports. In the case of accommodation being provided specifically for persons with special

needs, who may require a carer on-site, the accommodation is generally designed in conjunction with

the Health Service Executive and Approved Housing Bodies, who provide the associated care supports necessary to enable the occupants to reside in the accommodation. The Council already works with the

HSE / AHB’s and with the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage, to provide suitable

accommodation throughout the county in various forms and designs, and this will continue. In practical

terms, it is suggested that the principle of the motion can be achieved, where the Council is developing a

social housing scheme on our own landbank, by reserving a portion of the overall development site for

specified needs accommodation, where such a need has been identified in a particular town/village. This

would ensure that where the interagency supports are not fully in place when a new scheme is being

built, that a site or sites within the development can be reserved and the accommodation can be

constructed when all associated supports have been agreed and funded by the relevant agencies.