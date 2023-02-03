Donegal GAA club pays tribute to man who died in Mayo crash

Naomh Conaill GAA club has paid tribute to one of the two men who died in a crash in Mayo on Thursday night.

27-year-old Martin Murphy and 25-year-old Stephen Brennan, whose mother is a native of Donegal, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

In a post, Naomh Conaill said they were devastated to hear of the passing of Stephen who was an ardent supporter of the club through his mother Rita who is from Meenahallow.

Mayo Councillor, Tom Connolly, says the tragedy has cast a dark shadow over the area: