Donegal GAA club pays tribute to man who died in Mayo crash

Naomh Conaill GAA club has paid tribute to one of the two men who died in a crash in Mayo on Thursday night.

27-year-old Martin Murphy and 25-year-old Stephen Brennan, whose mother is a native of Donegal, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

In a post, Naomh Conaill said they were devastated to hear of the passing of Stephen who was an ardent supporter of the club through his mother Rita who is from Meenahallow.

Mayo Councillor, Tom Connolly, says the tragedy has cast a dark shadow over the area:

 

 

Donegal GAA club pays tribute to man who died in Mayo crash

3 February 2023
Tánaiste meeting Northern parties today

3 February 2023
Police officers assaulted in Derry

3 February 2023
Dog receives Guinness World Record for ‘Oldest Living Dog’

3 February 2023
