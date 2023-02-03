Kilmacud formally appeal decision to replay All-Ireland final against Glen

Dublin side Kilmacud Crokes have taken their case to the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee.

Earlier this week, the CCCC ordered a replay of their All Ireland Club Football final with Derry and Ulster champions Glen.

The Central Appeals Committee say they will hear Crokes’ appeal in the coming days.

Kilmacud Crokes won the January 22nd decider on a final scoreline of 1-11 to 1-9 at Croke Park. However, the game finished in controversy as the south Dublin outfit had more than 15 players on the field when Glen took a 45 deep in injury-time.