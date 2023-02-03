Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kilmacud formally appeal decision to replay All-Ireland final against Glen

Dublin side Kilmacud Crokes have taken their case to the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee.

Earlier this week, the CCCC ordered a replay of their All Ireland Club Football final with Derry and Ulster champions Glen.

The Central Appeals Committee say they will hear Crokes’ appeal in the coming days.

Kilmacud Crokes won the January 22nd decider on a final scoreline of 1-11 to 1-9 at Croke Park. However, the game finished in controversy as the south Dublin outfit had more than 15 players on the field when Glen took a 45 deep in injury-time.

 

Top Stories

Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

UN report on fatal Lebanon attack expected within two weeks

3 February 2023
National Gallery of Ireland
News, Top Stories

Donegal Native appointed to Board of National Gallery of Ireland

3 February 2023
Darragh O'Brien Dail Mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Brien promises to publish Defective Block Scheme regulations next week

3 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

3 February 2023
