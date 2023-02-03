Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
O’Brien promises to publish Defective Block Scheme regulations next week

The Housing Minister has committed to publish the regulations for the Enhanced Concrete Defective Block Scheme next week.

He has met with Donegal Fianna Fail representatives to discuss progress on the scheme.

Cllr Brogan says he stressed the importance of a prompt transition from the current scheme to the new one, the need to ensure regulations are practical,  and the speeding up of work for homeowners.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan is confident the scheme will be signed into law by April at the latest………

 

 

