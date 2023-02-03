OPW Minister urged to progress flood relief scheme in Donegal Town

Donegal County Council is to write to OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan asking him to progress a flood relief scheme in Donegal Town.

At this week’s meeting of Donegal County Council, Cllr Noel Jordan sought an update on the applications for Flood Relief Schemes in Donegal, with specific emphasis on the south of the county.

He told the meeting that Donegal Town is at particular risk, and while a number of schemes have been progressed in the North and East of the county, there’s been no progress in Donegal Town, where there is a major flood risk: