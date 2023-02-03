Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

OPW Minister urged to progress flood relief scheme in Donegal Town

Donegal County Council is to write to OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan asking him to progress a flood relief scheme in Donegal Town.

At this week’s meeting of Donegal County Council, Cllr Noel Jordan sought an update on the applications for Flood Relief Schemes in Donegal, with specific emphasis on the south of the county.

He told the meeting that Donegal Town is at particular risk, and while a number of schemes have been progressed in the North and East of the county, there’s been no progress in Donegal Town, where there is a major flood risk:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Marian Harkin Dail Jan
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal TD calls for support for tourism businesses housing refugees

3 February 2023
Flood Sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW Minister urged to progress flood relief scheme in Donegal Town

3 February 2023
irish flag
Entertainment, Audio

Johnny Rotten terrified of getting it wrong ahead of Euro Song contest tonight

3 February 2023
Michael D Higgins 2
News, Top Stories

President to visit Donegal next week

3 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Marian Harkin Dail Jan
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal TD calls for support for tourism businesses housing refugees

3 February 2023
Flood Sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW Minister urged to progress flood relief scheme in Donegal Town

3 February 2023
irish flag
Entertainment, Audio

Johnny Rotten terrified of getting it wrong ahead of Euro Song contest tonight

3 February 2023
Michael D Higgins 2
News, Top Stories

President to visit Donegal next week

3 February 2023
Thomas Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste told defective block homeowners are at ‘wits end’

3 February 2023
money20171162017705
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €80m social welfare payments reclaimed by state in 2022

3 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube