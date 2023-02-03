Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Friday’s show in three parts …

We get underway with the Friday Panel of Dr Peter O’Rourke, Laura McMonagle and Richard Logue discussing Immigration protests, calls for drugs to be decriminalized, if Donegal is an attractive place to relocate and increased optimism of a rail link into the county:

Seamus Gunne answers you legal questions and we look forward to Donegal’s representation at the Eurosong competition;

Michael and Fionnuala are in for ‘That’s Entertainment’ , we also hear from Paddy Cullivan and Colin Kilpatrick ahead of ‘Trucking for Creeslough:

 

 

