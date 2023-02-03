Police officers assaulted in Derry

Four police officers have been attacked in Derry as they responded to a report of suspicious activity.

One officer was bitten while the other three officers were kicked.

Officers were responding to a report yesterday morning of two men acting suspiciously in the Bawnmore Place area, reportedly attempting to open doors of properties.

A search of the area was conducted and two men were found lying on the ground, one of whom was unconscious. Officers carried out CPR on the man who was subsequently hospitalised.

As the second man, a 31 year old was being arrested, officers were attacked.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary with intent to steal, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, suspicion of driving while disqualified, drink driving and driving without insurance.

Detectives are also investigating a burglary in the Waterside area yesterday morning at 6:30am during which a red Volkswagen Golf was stolen.

Detectives believe this incident is linked to reports of other burglaries in the Strathfoyle area.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the red Gold or who saw two men acting suspiciously in either area to contact them.