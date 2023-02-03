South Donegal TD calls for support for tourism businesses housing refugees

South Donegal TD, Marian Harkin, has urged the Government to deliver support for tourism dependent businesses affected by the number of refugees being housed in hotels.

The issue was raised off the back of a recent meeting with community leaders and businesses people which Deputy Harkin described as ‘constructive and focused on seeking solutions’.

She is has called for a dedicated tourism officer, community liaison officer and increased bus services.

Deputy Harkin told the Junior Minister for Tourism that more of a focused approach needs to be taken…