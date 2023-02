Stormont’s five main parties are meeting with Tánaiste Micheál Martin in Belfast today to discuss the power-sharing stalemate – that’s now hit the 1 year mark.

It’s been 12 months since the DUP pulled out of the executive in protest against the post-Brexit protocol.

Some progress has been made recently in talks between the UK and EU – though there’s been no major breakthrough.

The UUP’s Mike Nesbitt disagrees with the strategy their fellow unionist party is taking: