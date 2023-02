The Tanaiste’s held a round of discussions with political leaders in the North.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson told Micheál Martin once again his party would not re-enter Stormont until the Northern Ireland protocol is replaced.

The SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole is again calling on the DUP to change its position……….

Tánaiste Micheál Martin says the big change between this visit and his last, is that discussions between the EU and UK government have got serious……….