Glen have withdrawn their appeals against the result of last month’s All Ireland Club Football final.

In a statement, the Derry club say that they don’t believe the conditions exist for a replay to happen.

Earlier today Kilmacud Crokes lodged an appeal with the Central Appeals Committee after the CCCC ordered a replay of the final.

With Glen’s withdrawal, the saga will come to a close and Kilmacud will keep their title as All Ireland champions.