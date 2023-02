Institute are out of the Irish FA Cup. They were beaten 1-0 at home by fellow Championship side Ballyclare.

Coleraine lost 3-2 away to Cliftonville while in the big game of the sixth round Larne beat Linfield on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, in the NIFL Championship, Dergview picked up a point in a 1-1 draw away to Dundela, and remain tenth in the table.