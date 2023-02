Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson admits the party has been “sloppy” with its finances.

Questions have been raised about Sinn Féin’s own conduct following the controversy surrounding Minister Paschal Donohoe’s election expenditure.

Eoin Ó Broin has described his party’s discrepancies as “relatively minor admin errors”, rather than non-declaration of donations.

…and he claims they are fully compliant with the Standards in Public Office rules…